De Lille still fighting for her job

Political Analyst Erwin Schwella says de Lille’s relationship with the DA has been damaged and they have reached a point of no return.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is still having to fight for her job despite no clear timeframes as to when her disciplinary hearing will resume.

There's still no word from the DA as to when proceedings will recommence following last week's indefinite adjournment.

Political Analyst Erwin Schwella says de Lille’s relationship with the DA has been damaged and they have reached a point of no return.

“She will create as much damage as possible for the DA because she and the DA - they are in an irreconcilable set of differences. She will never continue as a member of the DA.”

On the issue of jumping ship to another party Schella had this to say.

“If she’s going to go on in politics, she’s gotta find a new political home. She has a substantial number of support with voters and specifically in the Cape flats.”



Meanwhile, the DA is considering amending its constitution at its congress this coming weekend, to include a recall clause that could spell the end of de Lille's leadership in Cape Town.