CT duo arrested for cocaine due in court

The drugs seized are valued at an estimated R350,000.

CAPE TOWN - Two men are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch magistrates court this week after they were busted for cocaine.

The suspects were arrested during an operation over the weekend.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said, “The two suspects aged 23 and 27 were areested for the possession of drugs.