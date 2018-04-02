City Power: Randburg remains without power indefinitely
Officials say a generator has been dispatched to the area to charge a newly bought battery but it is not clear how long that will take.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says Randburg and surrounding suburbs will remain without power indefinitely due to the theft of cables and a battery at the Hawkens Switching Station.
The areas have been without power since Saturday.
Officials say a generator has been dispatched to the area to charge a newly bought battery but it is not clear how long that will take.
The city's Nico de Jager said, “I’m not sure how much longer it will be, there are technicians on site.”
A list of the areas affected:
• Randburg
• Bromhof
• Boskruin
• Ferndale
• Randpark Ridge
• Strijdompark
