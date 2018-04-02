City of CT to spend at least R2 bn on housing projects in next 3 years

Given Cape Town's dire need for housing, Mayoral Committee Member Brett Herron says of the R2.1 billion, R585 million is being budgeted for the current financial year alone.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town plans to spend over R2 billion on building homes over the next three financial years.

The municipality's draft budget for the 2018/2019 financial year was tabled at council last week and is now available for public comment.

The draft budget includes a list of 36 housing projects planned for communities including Nyanga, Gugulethu, Strand and Salt River.

Given Cape Town's dire need for housing, Mayoral Committee Member Brett Herron says of the R2.1 billion, R585 million is being budgeted for the current financial year alone.

The city says the bulk of its capital expenditure will be spent on new housing developments, public transport infrastructure related to the roll-out of phase 2A of the MyCiTi service to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and new roads to relieve traffic congestion.

Most of these projects are located in areas adjacent to major routes like the N1, N2, N7, and M5 highways.

The city has also set aside money for the construction and upgrading of public transport interchanges in the Cape Town CBD, Bellville, Retreat, and Somerset West and for new minibus-taxi facilities in Dunoon, Masiphumelele and Makhaza.