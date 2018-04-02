Australian govt retracts remarks by Home Affairs minister
Earlier this month, Peter Dutton stated that white farmers in South Africa were being persecuted and needed protection and special visas from a civilised country.
CAPE TOWN - The Australian government has retracted the remarks made by its Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton regarding South Africa's land redistribution issue.
Earlier this month, Dutton stated that white farmers in South Africa were being persecuted and needed protection and special visas from a civilised country.
Back at home, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed this retraction, calling call upon all non-governmental organisations to desist from spreading untruths and misleading information.
The department has emphasised that nobody is being attacked in the land debate, adding that the country's diplomatic channels remain open to those who seek clarity policy positions.
The departments Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “The minister of international relations has welcomed the communication we have from Australia that indicates that the statement made by the home affairs minister in relation to immigration in that country is not in line with their country and they will remain in line with their policy when they deal with immigrants.”
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
Vilified Smith not alone in murky world of finding an edge in sport
-
Ex-Guatemalan dictator Rios Montt dies, leaving bitter legacy
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China
-
Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'terrorist' as insults fly after Gaza deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.