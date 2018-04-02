Australian govt retracts remarks by Home Affairs minister

Earlier this month, Peter Dutton stated that white farmers in South Africa were being persecuted and needed protection and special visas from a civilised country.

CAPE TOWN - The Australian government has retracted the remarks made by its Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton regarding South Africa's land redistribution issue.

Back at home, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed this retraction, calling call upon all non-governmental organisations to desist from spreading untruths and misleading information.

The department has emphasised that nobody is being attacked in the land debate, adding that the country's diplomatic channels remain open to those who seek clarity policy positions.

The departments Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “The minister of international relations has welcomed the communication we have from Australia that indicates that the statement made by the home affairs minister in relation to immigration in that country is not in line with their country and they will remain in line with their policy when they deal with immigrants.”