ANCYL in WC calls on govt to treat land issue with urgency
ANCYL provincial chairperson Muhammad Sayed says the land issue is a ticking time bomb.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape has urged government to urgently intervene in the land issue in the province.
Last month, 81 people were arrested in Hermanus after angry community members torched a satellite police station and a bus in the area.
“We also are deeply concern with the slow pace of land reform. We feel that the discussions must happen, the debates must happen, but it mustn’t overshadow the implementation of policies.”
Local, provincial and national government authorities have visited Zwelihle.
The Overstrand District municipality has identified land for around 7,500 residents on the housing waiting list.
Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says there have been more than 60 land invasions and protests across the city in recent days.
