ANC lauds ‘colossus’ Madikizela-Mandela for fight against apartheid

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away in the early hours of this morning at Netcare Milpark hospital after battling an infection to her kidneys.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has lauded late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as one of the greatest icons of the struggle against apartheid.

The governing party, which she fought under, said it would be visiting her family home later on Monday.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the ANC dips its banner following the death of Madikizela-Mandela on Monday morning.

“She was really a colossus of the southern African political landscape. As the ANC, we dip our revolutionary banner in salute of this great icon of our liberation struggle.”

He says Madikizela-Mandela’s fight against the apartheid regime is exemplary.

“This was in recognition of her fearless and uncompromising stand that she took against the might of the apartheid regime.”

Joint details of her memorial and funeral will be released from the family, the ANC and the government.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape says the passing of Madikizela-Mandela is indeed a sad day for the nation.

Provincial spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “And she really heeded to that call of Albertina Sisulu of ‘wa thinta abafazi wa thinta imbokodo’- you touch a woman you touch a rock. They were strong, they were resilient. And it’s not far-fetched to say that Winnie Mandela kept the struggle single-handedly while the men were languishing in prison.”

