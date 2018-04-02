4 arrested in Nyanga for various charges
Two of the accused are said to have fatally stabbed two people death in separate incidents. A third suspect was found stripping a car in Browns Farm, which had reportedly been hijacked.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four people in Nyanga on charges ranging from murder, culpable homicide and the possession of a stolen vehicle.
Two of the accused are said to have fatally stabbed two people death in separate incidents.
A third suspect was found stripping a car in Browns Farm, which had reportedly been hijacked.
While another suspect was arrested on charges of culpable homicide after he knocked and killed a 6-year-old girl while she was walking in Nyanga.
The child sustained serious head and leg injuries due to the accident.
