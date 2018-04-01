Two nabbed following Gordon's Bay business robbery
Police say the suspects stormed a shopping mall and robbed a liquor store.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested following the robbery of a business in Gordon's Bay last night.
Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says the suspects stormed a shopping mall and robbed a liquor store.
“A 25-year-old suspect was arrested and members recovered a 9mm pistol and an empty magazine in his possession; a black school bag and two of the cash draws were recovered with money on the scene.”
When police arrived both suspects opened fire and shot at the police.
A police member and one of the suspects were injured during the shootout.
It’s understood that the injured suspect is in hospital under police guard.
Both suspects are expected to appear in court next week.
