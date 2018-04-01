Two govt officials suspended for calling black co-worker ‘monkey’
In several work-related posts on social media, the two workers refer to Senior Accounting Clerk Wisani Mkhari in derogatory terms.
JOHANNESBURG - Two employees from the Department of Justice have been suspended for referring to a black co-worker as a monkey and a baboon on social media.
In several work-related posts, the two workers refer to Senior Accounting Clerk Wisani Mkhari in derogatory terms.
Justice Department spokesperson Steven Mahlangu said: “They were suspended with immediate effect and as soon as we finalise the investigation, a decision will be taken by the department. Mkhari is still an employee of the department.”
Mahlangu added that the department is not in contact with those employees.
“We have also employed an independent body to assess the cell phone that was used, we want to assess everything and after that, the decision will be taken.”
The posts have since been deleted.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 31 March 2018
-
Reports: ANC has secret business deal with Oppenheimers
-
SABC clears the air on Sakina Kamwendo incident
-
Authorities on high alert as traffic volumes expected to increase
-
Land debate to impact negatively on 2019 elections - analysts
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.