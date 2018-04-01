Two govt officials suspended for calling black co-worker ‘monkey’

In several work-related posts on social media, the two workers refer to Senior Accounting Clerk Wisani Mkhari in derogatory terms.

JOHANNESBURG - Two employees from the Department of Justice have been suspended for referring to a black co-worker as a monkey and a baboon on social media.

Justice Department spokesperson Steven Mahlangu said: “They were suspended with immediate effect and as soon as we finalise the investigation, a decision will be taken by the department. Mkhari is still an employee of the department.”

Mahlangu added that the department is not in contact with those employees.

“We have also employed an independent body to assess the cell phone that was used, we want to assess everything and after that, the decision will be taken.”

The posts have since been deleted.