‘The Crutch Runner’ completes Two Oceans Marathon for charity

CAPE TOWN -A man who competed in the Two Oceans Marathon on crutches says he did this for a worthy cause.

On Saturday, Ipeleng Khunou participated and finished the half marathon which was 21 and a half kilometers long.

The 31-year-old, also known as ‘The Crutch Runner’, was born with a brain deformity called septo-optic dysplasia which causes loss of balance.

Khunou says participating in the event has helped him raise funds for charity.

“I actually run to raise fund for different charity and at the moment I’m working with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation to raise money for them. For me, that’s the most important part why I ran the Two Oceans.”

Despite the Two Oceans having lost a contestant after she collapsed and died, the organisers say they are happy with the overall race.

