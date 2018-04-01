SABC clears the air on Sakina Kamwendo incident

It's understood while Kamwendo was doing her breakfast show on Friday, producers were instructed to take her off air with immediate effect and fill the remainder of the show with music.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says breakfast talk show host on SAfm Sakina Kamwendo remains an employee at the broadcaster and a full discussion will take place on the incident which saw her being abruptly pulled from air.

It's understood while Kamwendo was doing her breakfast show on Friday, producers were instructed to take her off air with immediate effect and fill the remainder of the show with music.

The broadcaster says allegations that her contract has been terminated are also not true.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says: “There’s also this notion that Sakina’s contract had been terminated which is not correct. She has signed a new contract for her new slot, so I don’t know what it means when people say it ended. Whatever happened was for that specific programme only.”

The SABC has requested a full report on the matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)