Queenstown man hands himself over after girlfriend’s murder
The 26-year-old suspect handed himself over to police shortly after he's believed to have attacked and killed his girlfriend.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in Queenstown.
The incident occurred on Saturday at a house in Cathcart.
The 26-year-old suspect handed himself over to police shortly after he's believed to have attacked and killed his girlfriend.
It's believed to have been an incident of domestic abuse.
Her partner's being held at the Cathcart police station and will appear in the local magistrates court next Tuesday.
In a separate incident in Mlungisi, in Queenstown, authorities have apprehended a 40-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death another man.
It's alleged the suspect was walking in the street when he was accosted by a knife-wielding man.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old to death during the scuffle.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
