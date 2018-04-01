NPA turns to UAE govt in bid to preserve funds ‘stolen’ by Guptas - report

It's being reported that state prosecutors have moved to take the fight against the Guptas to Dubai.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has asked the United Arab Emirates government to preserve money the Gupta family allegedly stole out of South Africa.

The City Press is reporting that state prosecutors have moved to take the fight against the Guptas to Dubai, saying that they’re confident of a positive response from the UAE.

Quoting a senior prosecutor, the paper says the NPA is banking on the fact that the two countries have assisted each other in previous cases and is hopeful that its working relationship will extend to this case.

The NPA’s Dubai move is the first official step local authorities have taken in pursuit of the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma's close friends, according to the City Press.

The decision follows this week's High Court order in favour of the Asset Forfeiture Unit that increased the preservation order initially granted early this year to R250 million, an amount the family allegedly stole from the Free State's Estina Dairy project. The money was meant to benefit local farmers.

A senior prosecutor is quoted as saying if the UAE government agrees, the money will be preserved. However, the NPA still needs to secure this level of cooperation with Dubai’s law enforcement agencies.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)