No Gaza inquiry, Israeli defense minister says

NPA turns to UAE govt in bid to preserve funds 'stolen' by Guptas - report
Queenstown man hands himself over after girlfriend's murder
Syrian rebel group begins to leave last bastion in eastern Ghouta - state media
[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money
Australian church leaders urge forgiveness for disgraced cricketers
28 people arrested in Limpopo since start of long weekend
Queenstown man hands himself over after girlfriend's murder
[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money
28 people arrested in Limpopo since start of long weekend
Reports: ANC has secret business deal with Oppenheimers
Cops confirm third body found after Monwabisi baptism drownings
JHB Pride calls on AfriForum to retract comments on rainbow flag
England in strong position at end of third day
Zlatan shines on debut as Galaxy battle back to beat LAFC
'Decisive' Messi proves worth to Barca as well as Argentina
England reach lunch with 36-run lead in second test
Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi
Man United ease back into second place ahead of Liverpool
Lotto results: Saturday 31 March 2018
Sylvester Stallone wishes Arnold Schwarzenegger speedy recovery
Travis Scott swindled out of $70k in bogus car deal?
Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over suspected rape
Schwarzenegger says 'I'm back' after recovery from heart surgery
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 2018
SANDF invites SA to visit Rand Show exhibition
Lady Gaga launches mental health awareness fundraiser
PE political events indication of DA, EFF tussle for number 2 spot - analyst
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt
NMB council meeting continues following disruptions and scuffles
[OPINION] The beginning of the end for the toxic impact of money on politics
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled
Athol Trollip's future as NMB mayor at centre of heated council sitting
[ANALYSIS] Better health services rest on building trust among workers
[ANALYSIS] EFF's move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supreme
[OPINION] Why the election of a black senator won't dent racism in Italy
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa has started the clean-up. But can he turn the state around?
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracy
[BOOK EXCERPT] The untold story of MLK and RFK
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areas
The Gathering
[FEATURE] The factory of second chances
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Economists: VAT increase will hit consumers hard
Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident
Parliament committee on transport to tackle governance issues at Prasa
Starbucks coffee in California must have cancer warning, judge says
Under Armour says 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts breached
#RandReport: Rand extends losses after central bank rate cut
No Gaza inquiry, Israeli defense minister says
Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered on Friday along the fenced 65-km frontier, where tents had been erected for a planned six-week protest.
JERUSALEM - Israel’s defense minister rejected on Sunday calls for an inquiry into the killing of 15 Palestinians by the military during a Palestinian demonstration that turned violent on Friday at the Gaza-Israel border.
Hamas, the dominant Palestinian group in Gaza, said five of the dead were members of its armed wing. Israel said eight of the 15 belonged to Hamas, designated a terrorist group by Israel and the West, and two others came from other militant factions.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into Friday’s bloodshed.
His appeal was echoed by Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Amnesty International, and by Tamar Zandberg, leader of Israel’s left-wing opposition Meretz party.
“Israeli soldiers did what was necessary. I think all our soldiers deserve a medal,” the defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, told Army Radio. “As for a commission of inquiry - there won’t be one.”
Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered on Friday along the fenced 65-km frontier, where tents had been erected for a planned six-week protest pressing for a right of return for refugees and their descendents to what is now Israel.
But hundreds ignored calls from organizers and the Israeli military to stay away from the frontier.
The military said some of those who were shot had fired at soldiers, rolled burning tyres and hurled rocks and fire bombs toward the border.
“The use of live ammunition should, in particular, be part of an independent and transparent investigation,” Mogherini said in a statement on Saturday. “While Israel has the right to protect its borders, the use of force must be proportionate at all times.”
The protest is scheduled to culminate on 15 May, when Palestinians mark the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe” when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven out of their homes in 1948, when the state of Israel was created.
Israel has long ruled out any right of return, fearing it would lose its Jewish majority.
On Saturday, Israeli troops using live ammunition and rubber bullets shot and wounded about 70 Palestinians among demonstrators at the border, Palestinian officials said. Witnesses said stones were thrown at the soldiers.
Israel says Hamas is using the protests to deflect frustration among Gaza’s two million inhabitants over deepening economic hardship.
Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but, citing security concerns, still tightly controls its land and sea borders. Egypt also keeps its Gaza frontier largely shut.
Timeline
-
Calls for probe as tensions climb after Palestinians killed by Israeli forces3 hours ago
-
Funerals of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces underway in Gaza19 hours ago
-
Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon20 hours ago
-
Israeli forces kill 16 Palestinians in Gaza border protests: Gaza medicsone day ago
