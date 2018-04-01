No date yet to resume De Lille’s disciplinary hearing

Patricia De Lille’s disciplinary proceedings were postponed after Advocate Pogiso Monchusi recused himself from the panel.

CAPE TOWN - It remains unclear when Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing will resume.

The party's Glynnis Breytenbach told Eyewitness News that no new date has been set for proceedings to continue.

The proceedings were adjourned indefinitely until a replacement is appointed.

De Lille’s charges included her alleged failure to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and the legislation.

She's also accused on bringing the Democratic Alliance into disrepute.

De Lille has claimed she is unfairly being targeted.