No date yet to resume De Lille’s disciplinary hearing
Patricia De Lille’s disciplinary proceedings were postponed after Advocate Pogiso Monchusi recused himself from the panel.
CAPE TOWN - It remains unclear when Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing will resume.
The party's Glynnis Breytenbach told Eyewitness News that no new date has been set for proceedings to continue.
De Lille’s disciplinary proceedings were postponed after Advocate Pogiso Monchusi recused himself from the panel.
The proceedings were adjourned indefinitely until a replacement is appointed.
De Lille’s charges included her alleged failure to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and the legislation.
She's also accused on bringing the Democratic Alliance into disrepute.
De Lille has claimed she is unfairly being targeted.
Popular in Politics
-
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracy
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt
-
Mbeki calls on the ANC to self-examine
-
WC DA says WhatsApp texts show ANC fueled Overstrand land protests
-
PE political events indication of DA, EFF tussle for number 2 spot - analyst
-
Mabuza asks FS govt to reconsider Magashule's R20m farewell party decision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.