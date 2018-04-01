Nkosi-Malobane calls on public transport operators to prioritise safety
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says they will take appropriate action to minimise the fatal crashes reported this Easter weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on motorists, especially public transport operators, to priorities road safety following a spate of road accidents recorded this Easter weekend.
Increased traffic volumes have been experienced on Gauteng’s roads since Friday.
The provincial Department of Community Safety says traffic is expected to increase on major roads as motorists make their way back to Gauteng from the other provinces.
Nkosi-Malobane says the department will take appropriate action in collaboration with other spheres of government to minimise the fatal crashes reported this Easter weekend.
Her spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “a lot of crashes that have occurred on our roads so far are as a result of non-compliance with the rules of the road. It is therefore, against this background that the MEC would like to urge all motorists as well as other road users to obey the traffic rules.”
Cautioning against the prospect of accidents being caused by fatigue, Morwane adds that motorists should ensure that they are well rested while travelling long distances.
“We also request that they take breaks, especially those that are driving long distances.”
