Ncobo backs Ferguson, expresses disappointment in Jordaan
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Ace Ncobo says the rape allegations should be dealt with by the courts.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African referee Ace Ncobo says the move by Jennifer Ferguson to open a rape case against South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan highlights her convictions about what happened.
LISTEN: Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us
Last year, Ferguson, a singer and former African National Congress MP, said she was raped by the Safa boss in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.
At the time, Ferguson said she was willing to address the matter through a restorative process with Jordaan.
Ncobo says he is immensely disappointed by Jordaan’s comments.
He says the victims of this whole debacle have been ignored.
“Would she go all the way to speak out and open a rape charge to be charged with perjury? It turns the whole thing on its head.”
Ncobo says the statement made by Safa this week which accused the media of treating Jordaan unfairly is not a true reflection of the sentiments of the majority of members at Safa.
“Why do they stand in the place of a court of law?”
Ncobo says it’s clear that Jordaan is the one who manipulated his own national executive council to say they're in support of him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
