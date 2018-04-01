Man reportedly loses arm while swimming in crocodile pool in Victoria Falls

The 21-one-year-old Collin Miller, who is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, was airlifted to a hospital in South Africa after the attack.

HARARE - A Zambian tourist has reportedly lost his arm after he jumped into a crocodile pool in Victoria Falls.

State radio in Zimbabwe is reporting man had been in the resort town to attend a wedding.

State ZBC radio says 21-one-year-old Collin Miller took off his shirt and jumped into the pool for a swim.

Miller is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, while exact details about the accident are hard to confirm.

The radio says the attack happened on Thursday; the victim lost his arm and has been airlifted to a hospital in South Africa.

Crocodile attacks on tourists in Victoria Falls are rare.

But elsewhere there have been increased reports of crocodile attacks on humans, most recently in a Harare suburb.