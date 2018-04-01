Mali war crimes suspect in custody - International Criminal Court
Al Hassan will have an initial court appearance next week at which he will be informed of the allegations outlined in his arrest warrant.
AMSTERDAM - The International Criminal Court on Saturday said it has taken into custody at its detention center in the Netherlands a Malian man accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The suspect, identified by the ICC as Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, was indicted for crimes allegedly committed as de-facto chief of Islamic police in Timbuktu in 2012 and 2013 including destroying cultural monuments and enforcing policies that led to sexual enslavement of women and girls.
The detention of Al Hassan is a boost for ICC prosecutors. The only other suspect arrested in Mali’s conflict, Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi, pleaded guilty to destruction of cultural heritage for his participation in smashing mausoleums. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2017 after apologising for his actions, and could appear as a witness against Al Hassan.
Victims’ groups had been critical of the court for the limited scope of al-Mahdi’s indictment, though his case was widely viewed as a landmark because it was the first time a person has been convicted of a war crime solely for destruction of cultural artifacts.
In Al Hassan’s case, judges said prosecutors had presented enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for crimes against humanity including “torture, rape and sexual slavery; persecution of the inhabitants of Timbuktu on religious and gender grounds; and other inhumane acts.”
Al Hassan will have an initial court appearance next week at which he will be informed of the allegations outlined in his arrest warrant. He is not yet required to enter a plea.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement she had asked judges to issue an arrest warrant for Al Hassan on 20 March, and the warrant was issued under seal on 27 March Malian and Dutch authorities cooperated in the handover.
Bensouda, who has been criticised for obtaining few convictions during her tenure, said her selection of Al Hassan for prosecution showed her commitment “to bring forward cases only guided and built on a strong evidentiary foundation.”
She said it also signaled her intent “to address the untold suffering inflicted upon the Malian population and what they hold dear as a people.”
Popular in Africa
-
Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe
-
Namibia president says China not colonising Africa - China state media
-
At rhino's memorial, Kenyan minister urges life sentences for ivory possession
-
Zim central bank asked to pay Mugabe monthly pension in cash
-
Zim police launch investigation into disappearance of anti-Mugabe activist
-
Sierra Leone heads to the polls to seek successor to Koroma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.