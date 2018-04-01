[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Africa Melane interviewed Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt.

CAPE TOWN – The first day of the month of April saw a 1% increase in value added tax and the implementation of the sugar tax.

These increases, along with the expected petrol price hike, can be linked to government’s spending, economist Dawie Roodt told Cape Talk host Africa Melane.

“It’s not only the VAT increase, there’s the new tax which is called the sugar tax. The petrol price is going up and all sorts of taxes are going up. The reason for this is because the state is spending far too much money. Taxpayers can’t afford this anymore.”

