JMPD urges motorists, pedestrians to be cautious on the roads

The Easter weekend is drawing to an end and, so far, over 200 people have been arrested for drunken driving.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has urged motorists and pedestrians to maintain caution as they return to Gauteng.

The Easter weekend is drawing to an end and, so far, over 200 people have been arrested for drunken driving.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Motorists are remined to obey road rules and regulation and also look out for pedestrians. They should bear in mind that when a pedestrian gets killed, the driver gets charged for culpable homicide.”

Minnaar adds that pedestrians should act responsibly.

“Pedestrians are encouraged to not cross roads when it is unsafe, especially after consuming alcohol because it affects the perception of distance and speed.”

Road blocks will continue until the end of the long weekend.

