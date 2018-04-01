JMPD urges motorists, pedestrians to be cautious on the roads
The Easter weekend is drawing to an end and, so far, over 200 people have been arrested for drunken driving.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has urged motorists and pedestrians to maintain caution as they return to Gauteng.
The Easter weekend is drawing to an end and, so far, over 200 people have been arrested for drunken driving.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Motorists are remined to obey road rules and regulation and also look out for pedestrians. They should bear in mind that when a pedestrian gets killed, the driver gets charged for culpable homicide.”
Minnaar adds that pedestrians should act responsibly.
“Pedestrians are encouraged to not cross roads when it is unsafe, especially after consuming alcohol because it affects the perception of distance and speed.”
Road blocks will continue until the end of the long weekend.
Popular in Local
-
Two govt officials suspended for calling black co-worker ‘monkey’
-
Lotto results: Saturday 31 March 2018
-
Reports: ANC has secret business deal with Oppenheimers
-
SABC clears the air on Sakina Kamwendo incident
-
Authorities on high alert as traffic volumes expected to increase
-
Land debate to impact negatively on 2019 elections - analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.