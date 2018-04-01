Hotel collapse in central India kills 10, two injured
Rescue operations were complete and no other casualties were likely, assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kirade told Reuters by telephone.
NEW DELHI - Ten people were killed and two were injured when a four-storey hotel collapsed in a crowded part of the central Indian city of Indore late on Saturday, a local police official said.
While the building was old, the reason for its collapse was not immediately known, Kirade said.
According to local news reports, the building collapsed after a heavy vehicle rammed into it.
Building collapses are common in India, where unscrupulous builders and officials often dodge regulations or overlook the need to renovate old structures.
In August, a 117-year-old building collapsed in the financial hub of Mumbai killing at least 22 people.
