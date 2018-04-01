Popular Topics
Cops confirm third body found after Monwabisi baptism drownings

Police have confirmed the man’s body was found on Thursday.

Three people drowned at Monwabisi Beach during a baptism service on 25 March 2018. Picture: Supplied.
Three people drowned at Monwabisi Beach during a baptism service on 25 March 2018. Picture: Supplied.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The body of the third man who drowned during a baptism at Monwabisi Beach last week has been found.

Police have confirmed the man’s body was found on Thursday.

He was one of three men who drowned at the beach known for its strong rip tides.

Two of the deceased were from the St Paul's Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Khayelitsha and the other was a member of the public who tried to assist.

Officials say the incident occurred before lifeguards came on duty.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “We can confirm the body was found on Thursday between Monwabisi and Macassar beaches.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

