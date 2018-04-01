Calls for probe as tensions climb after Palestinians killed by Israeli forces
Palestinians are warning that Friday's protest was the first in a series of demonstrations to take place over the next six weeks along the Israel-Gaza border.
JERUSALEM - Tensions continue to climb between Israelis and Palestinians over the violence that broke out on Friday, which left 16 Palestinians dead and more than 1,400 injured.
Palestinians are warning that Friday's protest was the first in a series of demonstrations to take place over the next six weeks along the Israel-Gaza border.
Funerals are being held across the Gaza Strip for Palestinians killed on Friday.
Among them are five who the militant group Hamas has announced are among its members. It is vowing to avenge their deaths.
While Palestinians say the protest was against the occupation, the Israeli army says it was a violent riot, adding demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails, and opened fire at Israeli security force.
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas says Israel bears full responsibility for the deaths.
Left wing Israelis have also accused their army of being “trigger happy” and are calling for an investigation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
Funerals of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces underway in Gaza
-
Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking
-
Hotel collapse in central India kills 10, two injured
-
Governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigns after deadly shopping mall fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.