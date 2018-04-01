Calls for probe as tensions climb after Palestinians killed by Israeli forces

Palestinians are warning that Friday's protest was the first in a series of demonstrations to take place over the next six weeks along the Israel-Gaza border.

JERUSALEM - Tensions continue to climb between Israelis and Palestinians over the violence that broke out on Friday, which left 16 Palestinians dead and more than 1,400 injured.

Funerals are being held across the Gaza Strip for Palestinians killed on Friday.

Among them are five who the militant group Hamas has announced are among its members. It is vowing to avenge their deaths.

While Palestinians say the protest was against the occupation, the Israeli army says it was a violent riot, adding demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails, and opened fire at Israeli security force.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas says Israel bears full responsibility for the deaths.

Left wing Israelis have also accused their army of being “trigger happy” and are calling for an investigation.

