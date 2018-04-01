Authorities on high alert as traffic volumes expected to increase

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department has urged road users to be extra vigilant on the roads this weekend as they make their way back home.

The department says 70% of the road fatalities recorded this long Easter weekend in the province involves pedestrians.

Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane says: “As a department we caution people to exercise the necessary precautionary measures.”

In Johannesburg, the Metro Police Department says operations are in place to monitor traffic.

At least 200 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol since the start of the weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar says motorists who break the law will be arrested.

“JMPD officers will be out in full force as many motorists return to Gauteng. They are reminded that officers will arrest drivers who drive recklessly. Officers have been monitoring all of the freeways.”

Traffic officers are also on high alert in the Western Cape.

Fines of more than a R150,000 have been issued and 26 people have been arrested for drunken driving.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says some motorists are not adhering to the rules of the roads.

“A pedestrian was knocked over by an SUV. The pedestrian died in this case.”

Officials say at least 7 people have died in the Western Cape since the start of the Easter weekend.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)