Anglican Church will addess sexual abuse claims - Archbishop Makgoba

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says steps will be taken to address claims of sexual abuse within the church.

Makgoba has used his Easter sermon at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday night to address the controversial issue, highlighting that pastors need to address the needs of those who have been abused.

The archbishop says over the past few weeks, a number of individuals have spoken out and given accounts of being abused in Anglican parishes when they were young boys in the 1970s and 80s.

Makgoba told congregants he can't pass judgement on these accounts, saying that can be done through the proper processes where those who've been accused have the right to defend themselves.

He says he can't say reliably how widespread abuse may have been in the church.

The archbishop says no matter how many cases there may have been, the newfound willingness by some to speak out must be welcomed and embraced.

He adds this should be used as an opportunity to address the issue.

Makgoba says he has asked bishops across the province to appoint multi-disciplinary teams to address the issue.