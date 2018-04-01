Alli double helps Tottenham snap Chelsea jinx
It looked like being a familiar tale of woe for the north London side when Hugo Lloris’s error of judgement allowed Alvaro Morata to head Chelsea in front after half an hour.
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur claimed a first victory at Chelsea for 28 years with Dele Alli scoring twice in the second half as they came back to win 3-1 and cement fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday.
It looked like being a familiar tale of woe for the north London side when Hugo Lloris’s error of judgement allowed Alvaro Morata to head Chelsea in front after half an hour.
Tottenham responded in first-half stoppage time with midfielder Christian Eriksen, who had already tested home keeper Willy Caballero with one fizzing effort, dipping a right-foot shot over the bemused Argentine from 30 yards.
There was a growing sense of belief in Tottenham’s play after the interval and Alli struck twice from close range in four minutes just past the hour to turn the game on its head.
Tottenham, who enjoyed a further boost when Harry Kane came off the bench having recovered from an ankle injury, moved eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with seven games left.
They have 64 points, two points behind third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.
Popular in Sport
-
Female runner dies during Two Oceans Marathon
-
‘The Crutch Runner’ completes Two Oceans Marathon for charity
-
Elgar anchors second innings as South Africa build massive lead
-
'Decisive' Messi proves worth to Barca as well as Argentina
-
Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone
-
Australian church leaders urge forgiveness for disgraced cricketers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.