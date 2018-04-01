All systems go for grant payments, says Sassa
After months of uncertainty and confusion, Sassa has assured the country's grant beneficiaries that they will be paid on time.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says everything is on track to make social grant payments today.
However, beneficiaries who get their money at pay points will be paid on Tuesday.
Earlier this month the Constitutional Court extended Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS) contract by six months.
Meanwhile, Parliament's select committee on social services says while it welcomed the Constitutional Court's extension of Sassa's contract with CPS, it hopes this will be the last one.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
