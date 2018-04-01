81 Zwelihle residents to appear in court this week over land grab

The suspects were arrested last week after violent protests erupted in the area during a failed land grab.

CAPE TOWN - More than 80 residents from Zwelihle in the Western Cape remain in police custody and will make their first court appearance this week.

All 81 suspects will appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court next week.

Overberg police cluster commander Donovan Heilbron said: “At the moment, 81 people have been arrested, none of them have been released on bail. The first court appearance of the first group is on the 4th, second group will be on the 5th, on the 9th and 10th respectively.”

Meanwhile, the ANC youth League in the Western Cape has condemned land invasions.