28 people arrested in Limpopo since start of long weekend

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Department of Transport says at least 28 people have been arrested in the province since the start of the Easter weekend.

Department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Tauyatswala says 10 people have been arrested for drunk driving.

Moremi-Tauyatswala says MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has shared concerns about the number of road traffic deaths.

“MEC Makhurupetje is quite concerned about the number of accidents that has happened in our province from Thursday until Saturday. If you compare the numbers to 2017, it’s a bit higher now.”

Road users have been urged to obey all rules of the road.

