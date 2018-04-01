Popular Topics
Go

10 killed on WC roads since start of Easter weekend

In one incident along Houwhoek Pass, a woman and a toddler died after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control and went down the mountain side.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities continue conducting roadblocks across the Western Cape.

Ten people have lost their lives on the province's roads since the start of the Easter weekend, with the majority of the victims being pedestrians.

In one incident along Houwhoek Pass, a woman and a toddler died after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control and went down the mountain side.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Forty-nine drunk drivers were arrested and in the highest reading, the driver was seven time over the legal limit. We also tested the speed of several vehicles and 540 drivers were prosecuted for exceeding different speed limits.”

Timeline

Comments

