10 killed on WC roads since start of Easter weekend
In one incident along Houwhoek Pass, a woman and a toddler died after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control and went down the mountain side.
CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities continue conducting roadblocks across the Western Cape.
Ten people have lost their lives on the province's roads since the start of the Easter weekend, with the majority of the victims being pedestrians.
In one incident along Houwhoek Pass, a woman and a toddler died after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control and went down the mountain side.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Forty-nine drunk drivers were arrested and in the highest reading, the driver was seven time over the legal limit. We also tested the speed of several vehicles and 540 drivers were prosecuted for exceeding different speed limits.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 31 March 2018
-
SABC clears the air on Sakina Kamwendo incident
-
Reports: ANC has secret business deal with Oppenheimers
-
Authorities on high alert as traffic volumes expected to increase
-
Land debate to impact negatively on 2019 elections - analysts
-
All systems go for grant payments, says Sassa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.