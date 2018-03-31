Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68
Venezuela’s opposition says leftist president Nicolas Maduro’s response to the 68 deaths in Valencia has been woefully insufficient.
CARACAS - Venezuela’s government broke its silence about a riot and fire in a police station’s cells that killed dozens of prisoners on Wednesday, issuing a statement on Friday night sending condolences to relatives and promising an investigation.
“The Bolivarian government of the Venezuelan republic ... sends its profound condolences to the relatives and loved ones of each of the people who died in this unfortunate incident,” the statement by the Foreign Ministry read.
The statement did not give any details on the cause of the disaster, which inmates’ relatives and a surviving prisoner told Reuters stemmed from a shootout with police in an overcrowded and lawless jail.
Venezuela’s opposition says leftist president Nicolas Maduro’s response to the 68 deaths in Valencia has been woefully insufficient. Maduro has yet to personally speak about the incident and has instead been tweeting about Easter holidays, a visit by Hollywood actor Danny Glover, and the upcoming presidential election.
In its statement, Venezuela also criticized the United Nations human rights office for “precipitated and disproportionate” comments about the disaster.
From Geneva, the United Nations had called on Venezuelan authorities to carry out a speedy investigation and provide reparations to victims’ families.
Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry said those comments betrayed “bias” and were part of a “multi pronged attack” against the South American nation.
Prison violence has been an issue in Venezuela long before Maduro’s late predecessor Hugo Chavez took office in 1999. Chavez once described the problem as the world’s most “savage” and promised to clean it up.
But opposition politicians said the Valencia disaster was another sign of the ruling socialists’ incompetence in a country that is deep in economic crisis and is plagued with food shortages, hyperinflation, and rampant crime.
“While in Venezuela all sorts of human rights violations are going on, Maduro is busy with ... increasing his levels of corruption and showing that he is an incapable leader who has the people going without food and medicine,” said opposition lawmaker Angel Alvarez from Carabobo state, where the jail riot occurred.
Popular in World
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
Two die in Acapulco shootout amid panicked Easter procession
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
Starbucks coffee in California must have cancer warning, judge says
-
Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria
-
Gunman shoots exiled Azeri journalist in southern France
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.