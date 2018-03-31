Travis Scott swindled out of $70k in bogus car deal?
Scott claims they stole the whopping sum from him in a supposed transaction for a car which he never received.
LONDON - Travis Scott is reportedly suing a car dealership after they allegedly took $70,000 from him for a car that never existed.
The 25-year-old rapper - who has daughter Stormi, who turns two months on Sunday with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner - is said to be launching legal action against Richard Martinez, VIP Services and Jorge Maldonado, as he claims they stole the whopping sum from him in a supposed transaction for a car which he never received.
According to TMZ, Scott claims he wanted to buy a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan from Maldonado, who then hired Martinez and his VIP Services to broker a deal.
The publication reports that the Butterfly Effect rapper trusted Martinez to complete the deal after he claimed to have brokered dozens of deals for high-profile figures, including members of 20-year-old Jenner's famous Kardashian family.
Scott alleges that he was told to wire $70,000 to Martinez as a deposit in order to close the deal, but months after doing so the star claims he still hasn't received the flashy vehicle.
The Antidote hitmaker believes that Maldonado was paid to bring Scott to Martinez so the dealer could pull off the scam, and Scott is now suing to have his $70,000 returned.
Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - is no stranger to buying cars, as he purchased a Ferrari for his girlfriend as a push present ahead of their daughter's arrival on 1 February.
Jenner took to social media after Stormi's birth to share a video of the car, in which she could be heard saying in the background: "Push present!"
Since the arrival of their tot, Scott has reportedly been a very hands-on father.
A source said: "He [Travis] can't get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her. It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]. He's working a lot but is spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."
