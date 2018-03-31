Toyana to fulfil role of high performance coach for Lions Cricket

This role will see Geoffrey Toyana playing an overarching talent identification, retention and management role of the senior pipeline levels for among others the NW Cricket and Gauteng Cricket Board.

JOHANNESBURG - Lions Cricket (Pty) Ltd have concluded an agreement with current head coach Geoffrey Toyana which will see him fill the function of high performance coach from 1 May.

In an effort to strengthen and build the Lions feeder system of players, this role will see him playing an overarching talent identification, retention and management role of the senior pipeline levels for North West Cricket, Gauteng Cricket Board as well as the Lions Cubs and Lions Academy teams.

Chairman of Lions Cricket Dr Monyane Nkagisang said: “Whilst results have not been favourable in the past season, we remain confident as a board that this franchise is capable of becoming the stronghold in domestic cricket given the players we have produced and considering the feeder system in Gauteng Cricket Board and North West Cricket.

“It is in this light that we have reached an agreement to use Geoffrey’s expertise in another area under the Lions Cricket umbrella. The franchise would like to thank Geoffrey for the commitment that he has shown and look forward to seeing the value he will add in this new role.”

Toyana said: “My time at Lions has been one of great experience and securing silverware in all formats and reaching the final of the Champions League T20 will remain highlights. I have had the privilege of working with incredible players and it has been an honour to see so many receive their call-up to the national team. I am excited about this new endeavours and look forward to continuing my cricket journey.”