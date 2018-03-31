Suspect arrested for trying to bribe police officers
Officials say 28 suspects on the SAPS' wanted list have been apprehended.
CAPE TOWN - A police operation spanning the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape provinces has resulted in a number of arrests being made this past week.
Officials say 28 suspects on the SAPS' wanted list have been apprehended.
The Northern Cape Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, says a suspect was also arrested after attempting to bribe police.
“We also arrested a suspect who tried to bribe police with a R10,000 during the arrest.”
Law enforcement officers seized two vehicles during roadblocks conducted.
One vehicle was cloned and one’s engine number and chassis marks were tempered with.
Vehicle cloning is the practice of using a vehicle identification number from a legally registered car to hide the identity of a stolen one.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 2018
-
Ace Ncobo: Three more women will lay charges against Danny Jordaan
-
Six pedestrians dead, seven injured after Pietermaritzburg crash
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
Spotted! Ramaphosa flies economy
-
Public urged to stay clear of products linked to listeria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.