Suspect arrested for trying to bribe police officers

Officials say 28 suspects on the SAPS' wanted list have been apprehended.

CAPE TOWN - A police operation spanning the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape provinces has resulted in a number of arrests being made this past week.

The Northern Cape Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, says a suspect was also arrested after attempting to bribe police.

“We also arrested a suspect who tried to bribe police with a R10,000 during the arrest.”

Law enforcement officers seized two vehicles during roadblocks conducted.

One vehicle was cloned and one’s engine number and chassis marks were tempered with.

Vehicle cloning is the practice of using a vehicle identification number from a legally registered car to hide the identity of a stolen one.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)