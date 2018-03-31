Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi
Novak Djokovic, the winner of 12 grand slams, suffered a sharp decline in form after lifting his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career slam.
BELGRADE - Former world number one Novak Djokovic has parted company with head coach Andre Agassi after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury layoff.
“With only the best intentions I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree,” American Agassi said in a statement broadcast by ESPN.
“I wish him only the best moving forward.”
The split leaves Djokovic’s coaching staff down to Czech Radek Stepanek, who joined on a part-time basis after eight times grand slam winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year’s French Open.
Djokovic, the winner of 12 grand slams, suffered a sharp decline in form after lifting his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career slam.
After failing to retain his title at Roland Garros, the Serb retired against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and was sidelined for six months with a recurring elbow injury.
Following a last-16 Australian Open exit to South Korean youngster Chung Hyeon in January, the 30-year-old Djokovic had elbow surgery but has struggled to make an impact since returning to action.
He suffered successive defeats this month to Japan’s Taro Daniel in the first round at Indian Wells and to Frenchman Benoit Pare at the Miami Open, looking a pale shadow of his former vintage self.
Djokovic is due to play at the Monte Carlo Masters, which is scheduled for 14-22 April.
Popular in Sport
-
Female runner dies during Two Oceans Marathon
-
SA runners shine at Two Oceans Marathon
-
An emotional David Warner speaks out over ball-tampering scandal
-
Man United ease back into second place ahead of Liverpool
-
Former England captain Wilkins in critical condition
-
[WATCH] South African and Kenyan run hard for podium finish
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.