Six pedestrians dead, seven injured after Pietermaritzburg crash

The pedestrians were killed and seven others injured after a bakkie crashed into them.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Six pedestrians have been killed and seven others injured when a bakkie crashed into them on the Edendale Road in Kwashange, Pietermaritzburg.

It’s understood the driver of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries when members of the community allegedly stabbed him to death shortly after the incident.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says: “Five pedestrians were found with fatal injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on scene. A sixth pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries. Seven others were treated on scene of injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Werner says officials are on scene to investigate.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene.”

EASTER ROAD TOLL

On Friday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande expressed concern over the high death toll as the Easter Weekend kicked off.

Three accidents occurred at the time, which resulted in multiple fatalities on South African roads. At least 31 people, including three children, were killed.

An investigation is underway. Transport Ministry spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Minister Nzimande confirms that the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the police are conducting mechanical investigations which involve determining the roadworthy status of the vehicles involved to establish if that contributed to these crashes.”

In the Western Cape, the traffic department said six people have died since the start of the Easter weekend in the province.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said many motorists are still not adhering to the rules of the road.

“One pedestrian died in a motor vehicle on Prince Albert Road on the N1 between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka. Another motorcyclist also lost his life on Bottelary Road.”

The minister instructed officers to show no mercy to traffic transgressors.

Additional reporting by Tendani Mulaudzi.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)