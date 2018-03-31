Six pedestrians dead, seven wounded after Pietermaritzburg crash

The pedestrians were killed and seven others wounded after a bakkie crashed into them.

JOHANNESBURG - Six pedestrians have been killed and seven others wounded when a bakkie crashed into them on the Edendale Road in Kwhashange, Pietermaritzburg.

It’s understood the driver of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries when members of the community allegedly stabbed him to death shortly after the incident.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says: “Five pedestrians were found with fatal injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on scene. A sixth pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries. Seven others were treated on scene of injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Werner says officials are on scene to investigate.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene.”

