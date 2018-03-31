Schwarzenegger says 'I'm back' after recovery from heart surgery
The original replacement pulmonic valve, which Schwarzenegger received in 1997, outlasted its life expectancy, so he chose to have valve replacement by catheter.
NEW YORK - Actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that was originally replaced 20 years ago, waking up with the words “I’m back” in a twist on his catchphrase, a spokesman said on Friday.
The original replacement pulmonic valve, which Schwarzenegger received in 1997, outlasted its life expectancy, so the former California governor chose to have valve replacement by catheter, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said in a statement on Twitter.
He was recovering and in stable condition at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, the statement said.
The 70-year-old Schwarzenegger “is awake and his first words were actually ‘I’m back,’” Ketchell said.
Schwarzenegger’s character famously says “I’ll be back” in his breakthrough role in the 1984 movie The Terminator.
Born in Austria, Schwarzenegger won the Mr Universe bodybuilding contest five times and Mr Olympia seven times before turning to acting, starring in action movies such as Conan the Barbarian and Commando.
He then went into politics, and was elected governor of California as a Republican in 2003 and 2006.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 March 2018
-
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over suspected rape
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
-
Meghan Markle getting royal advice from Duchess of Cambridge
-
[Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.