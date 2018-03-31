Sanef reacts after Sakina Kamwendo’s removal from SAfm show

While details are not clear, it’s alleged management was unhappy that she explained the events leading up to the end of the show.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern after veteran radio talk show host Sakina Kamwendo's Forum at Eight programme was cut halfway through the show on SAfm.

It’s understood that while Kamwendo was doing her breakfast show on Friday morning, producers were instructed to take her off air with immediate effect and fill the rest of the time with music.

Its emerged that Kamwendo was to be replaced on the show but had not been officially informed by management.

Sanef's media freedom sub-committee chairperson Sam Mkokeli says its disturbed with the silencing of Kamwendo’s voice.

“When a broadcaster is being silenced, that is censorship. We’ve seen that happening in the past and don’t want the broadcaster to go back to the painful past, which was the norm under Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s leadership.”

