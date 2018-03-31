SABC awaits full report on Sakina Kamwendo's abrupt removal from air
The public broadcaster says its management will take a decision once a when a report has been written.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it's still waiting for a full report on what happened during the broadcasting of Sakina Kamwendo's Forum At 8 breakfast show after it appeared her show was abruptly cut while she was still on air.
It’s understood that while Kamwendo was doing her breakfast show on Friday, producers were instructed to take her off air with immediate effect and fill the remainder of the show with music.
SABC says Kamwendo is still an employee at the broadcaster and that it had been discussed that she would be moving to a new time slot on SAfm.
The broadcaster adds that both parties have in fact signed a new contract to this effect.
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “[We want] All the sides of the story, including her side. We want to know what happened and why because for the listeners it takes a face value of this is what happened but they don’t know what caused certain things to happen.”
