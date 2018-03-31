SA runners shine at Two Oceans Marathon

It’s been a very good day for South African runners in the 49th edition of the iconic race.

CAPE TOWN - The results are in for the elite men and women in the Two Oceans Marathon.

Gerda Steyn won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday morning and becomes the second South Africa woman to do so in 17 years, impressively Steyn has only been running for four years.

#OMTOM2018 South African Gerda Steyn wins the Women’s Ultra Marathon🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wE1M4SpgpQ — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 31, 2018

Charne Bosman completed a great day for the South African ladies as she rounded off the podium in third.

In the men’s race, Kenyan Justin Kemboi Chesire won the men’s Ultra, the best placed South Africa is David Gatebe, he was third overall.

#OMTOM2018 Women’s Ultra Marathon:



1. Gerda Steyn (South Africa) - 3:39:31



2. Dominika Stelmach (Poland) - 3:41:56



3. Charne Bosman (South Africa) - 3/45:20 — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 31, 2018

#OMTOM2018 Men’s Ultra Marathon:



1. Justin Kemboi Chesire (Kenya) - 3:09:21



2. Lebenya Nkoka (Lesotho) - 3:10:29



3. David Gatebe (South Africa) - 3:11:12 — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 31, 2018

In the half-marathon, South Africa's David Manja won the men’s race while Nolene Conrad won the women's race title.

Both are first-time winners of the iconic race.