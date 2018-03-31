SA runners shine at Two Oceans Marathon

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

SA runners shine at Two Oceans Marathon

It’s been a very good day for South African runners in the 49th edition of the iconic race.

Nolene Conrad won the women's race title in the half-marathon on 31 March 2018. Picture: EWN Sport
Nolene Conrad won the women's race title in the half-marathon on 31 March 2018. Picture: EWN Sport
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The results are in for the elite men and women in the Two Oceans Marathon.

It’s been a very good day for South African runners in the 49th edition of the iconic race.

Gerda Steyn won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday morning and becomes the second South Africa woman to do so in 17 years, impressively Steyn has only been running for four years.

Charne Bosman completed a great day for the South African ladies as she rounded off the podium in third.

In the men’s race, Kenyan Justin Kemboi Chesire won the men’s Ultra, the best placed South Africa is David Gatebe, he was third overall.

In the half-marathon, South Africa's David Manja won the men’s race while Nolene Conrad won the women's race title.

Both are first-time winners of the iconic race.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA