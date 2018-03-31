Runners hit the road at Two Oceans Marathon
Thousands of runners from around the world made their to the Mother City for one of the biggest running events in the country.
CAPE TOWN - The 49th edition of the Two Oceans Marathon got underway in Cape Town on Saturday morning.
Over 30,000 runners are set to take part in the iconic marathon, as the event is at capacity once more.
The half-marathon runners were the first to go this morning. They start in Newlands and eventually end at the finish line in UCT.
The ultra-marathon runners have also just begun, the 56km route snakes through the Mother City’s most majestic tourist attractions.
The Two Oceans is more than just running, it pumps in over R600 million into the Western Cape economy.
The event also raises in excess on R3 million rand for over 50 charitable initiatives.
The first runners are expected to finish just after 7am in the half-marathon while the ultra-runners come in after 9am this morning.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
