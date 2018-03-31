RTMC expects traffic volumes to decrease

Law enforcement agencies say an integrated law plan is underway across all roads in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says traffic volumes are expected to decrease on Saturday, as many holidaymakers have reached their destinations for the Easter weekend.



Law enforcement agencies say an integrated law plan is underway across all roads in Gauteng.



Friday saw large traffic volumes in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Cape Town.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says: “Others will still be in places of pilgrimage. We don’t expect many vehicles on the roads, but there are those people who are going to major events. We’re securing that and we know there are people who will be drinking. We’re patrolling residential areas.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)