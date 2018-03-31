RTMC expects traffic volumes to decrease
Law enforcement agencies say an integrated law plan is underway across all roads in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says traffic volumes are expected to decrease on Saturday, as many holidaymakers have reached their destinations for the Easter weekend.
Law enforcement agencies say an integrated law plan is underway across all roads in Gauteng.
Friday saw large traffic volumes in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Cape Town.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says: “Others will still be in places of pilgrimage. We don’t expect many vehicles on the roads, but there are those people who are going to major events. We’re securing that and we know there are people who will be drinking. We’re patrolling residential areas.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.