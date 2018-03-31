Public urged to stay clear of products linked to listeria

The institute says the death toll caused by listeria is expected to increase over the next few weeks in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is urging people to stay clear of products implicated in the listeriosis outbreak.

So far, the lives claimed by the food borne bacteria has climbed 189 lives in the country.

The institute says 118 cases have been reported in the Western Cape alone.

The institute's Juno Thomas says: “People need to make sure than any implicated product has been removed from their household. Their fridges and freezers must be cleaned thoroughly with hot water and soap, followed by a wipe down with a dilute solution. They also need to clean kitchen surfaces and utensils.”

