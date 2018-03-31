Police appeal for information after body found in Butterworth
Local
While the details behind the death are still unclear, officials say community members alerted them to a body that was floating in water on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape have asked for the public's assistance in identifying a man who was found at the Skiet Informal Settlement.
Police are investigating the cause of death.
Captain Jackson Manatha said: “Police have opened an inquest docket after our divers quickly came to the scene and retrieved the body.”
