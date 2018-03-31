Nzimande calls on officers to show no mercy to traffic transgressors

Minister Blade Nzimande says the high road fatality rate is a serious concern.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says his department has launched an investigation into the cause of three fatal crashes this week.

The three accidents happened in different parts of the country and claimed at least 31 lives.

Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says: “While investigations are ongoing, Mr Nzimande has instructed all law officers to be on high alert, patrol all known hazardous routes, be visible and show no mercy to traffic law violations.”

In KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda says an accident which claimed 14 lives comes as a serious blow to the province’s efforts in preventing fatalities on the road.

A minibus taxi was travelling from Greytown to Msinga on Thursday night when an accident occurred, killing 14 passengers onboard, including a six-month-old baby.

It's understood the overloaded taxi was operating without a valid licence and was not roadworthy. MEC spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says this presents serious challenges for officials.

“It results in many challenges, like the Road Accident Fund being unable to compensate victims of accidents because a vehicle is not licensed. This is a major cause of instability in the province.”

