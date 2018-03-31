National Taxi Alliance strongly condemns taxi violence in JHB
A taxi driver was injured along with a street vendor when a man opened fire on a group of people at Joubert Park in the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance has strongly condemned the recent violence at a Johannesburg rank, where one of its members was shot dead along with another association's taxi owner and an unknown man.
A taxi driver was also injured along with a street vendor when a man opened fire on a group of people at Joubert Park in the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday night.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
The National Taxi Alliance's spokesperson Theo Malele says this can't be the way the industry sorts out issues.
“Our differences cannot be solved in such a barbaric manner, where our customers are intimidated or wounded in the process.”
The alliance has called on the police and government to intervene and stop the violence between rival companies.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
