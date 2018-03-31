Popular Topics
Biker killed in Pretoria crash

It is understood paramedics found the man to in a critical condition and he was declared dead on the scene.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating after a biker was killed on Saturday morning in Moreleta Park, east of Pretoria.

It appears the man’s motor bike had collided with another vehicle that was in the process of turning.

It is understood paramedics found the man to in a critical condition and he was declared dead on the scene.

The car’s occupants were found to have no injuries.

ER24's Werner Vermaak said: “A motor biker believed to be in his 30s was killed this morning when he collided with a vehicle in Wekker street. Despite the treatment paramedics rendered to the motor biker, his vital signs deteriorated and he sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

